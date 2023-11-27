Lake County officials recognize National Adoption Month

Nov. 27—Per annual tradition, county officials have once again recognized November as "National Adoption Month in Lake County," which aims to raise awareness about the "urgent" need for adoptive families for children and youth in foster care.

As such, the Lake County commissioners passed a resolution unanimously, aligning with the countrywide observance.

"There have been a growing number of individuals and families in our communities who are becoming adoptive parents," said Commissioner John Hamercheck, "and the (Lake County) Department of Job and Family Services plays a crucial part in educating the public about foster and adoption."

The initiative began as National Adoption Week in 1984, as proclaimed by President Ronald Reagan.

President Bill Clinton then proclaimed the first National Adoption Month in 1995.

In recent years, efforts on adoptions for teens have become a heightened focal point as older youth in foster care wait longer for permanency and are at higher risk of aging out than younger children.

"This is an appropriate time of year to express our gratitude for those who have opened their homes and hearts to adoptive children," said JFS Director Suzanne Casar. "We are grateful to the wonderful adoptive parents in Lake County who are providing children in our community with a safe, loving and forever family.

"We also acknowledge and express our appreciation to the many important individuals who provide support to our adoptive families."

Lake County Probate Judge Mark Bartolotta, addressing the board, detailed that the court participates in holding an "Adoption Day" yearly.

"I believe Charles Dickens called probate court, 'The court of sorrows,' and, a lot of times, that's true, except for Adoption Day, which is definitely a day of joy, and I can't say enough about JFS and what they do in finding foster families for kids in dire need, year after year and case after case," he said. "These children certainly become theirs, realistically, at the end of the day, making them part of the family. It's very moving to be a part of that unification process.

"Typically, adoptions are not public record, but JFS find families for us that are agreeable to making their cases something that can be public," Bartolotta added. "We make a big deal about it because there must be awareness of (the) need."

According to Child Welfare Information Gateway, as of Sept. 30, 2021, there were 114,000 children and youth waiting to be adopted who were at risk of aging out of foster care without permanent family connections.

Additional data shows:

—More than one in five children waiting for adoption are aged 13 to 17

—The average age of all children waiting to be adopted was 7.5 years old

—The average time in care for all children waiting to be adopted was 33.7 months

—The average time in care for children waiting to be adopted after termination of parental rights is 19 months

Currently, JFS noted that Lake County has 45 adoptive parents and completed four adoptions in 2023.

"We urge all citizens in Lake County to recognize the invaluable contribution of adoptive families in their communities and to be encouraged to demonstrate their respect and gratitude for adoptive parents who unselfishly share their lives," said Commissioner John Plecnik.

Added Commissioner Richard Regovich, "Every child has the inherent right to grow up in a safe, permanent, loving family, and this experience lays the foundation for a happy and productive adulthood.

"I have good friends who have adopted three kids and to see the success they've had (there) is a great pleasure," he said. "It's also near and dear to my heart as my niece and nephew are adopted....it's great to see them thrive and it's great to hear people in the community share their stories."

For more information, contact the Lake County Department of Job and Family Services at 440-350-4218 or email Eugene Tetrick at Eugene.Tetrick@jfs.ohio.gov.