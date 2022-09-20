Lake County officials release body camera video of deadly deputy-involved shooting

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video that shows what happened before deputies shot and killed a man.

The video shows deputies approach a screen porch where John Vought was sitting with a rifle.

Investigators said Vought was suicidal on Sept. 11 when deputies were called to a house in Clermont.

The sheriff’s department said deputies told him to drop the gun and when he didn’t he was shot during a confrontation.

The deputies are on administrative leave during the investigation.

