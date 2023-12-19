Lake County PERI chapter to hear about elder fraud

Dec. 19—The next meeting of Lake County Public Employee Retirees, Inc. Chapter 28 will be at noon Jan. 4 at Pine Ridge Country Club, 30601 Ridge Road in Wickliffe.

Frank Suponcic will present a program on "Elder Fraud," according to a news release.

Lunch is $20 and reservations must be made by noon on Dec. 29. Gluten-free and

vegetarian meals are available upon request.

For reservations or more information, contact Vice President Sherri Jukiewicz at 440-3578118 or fsjuke67@yahoo.com.

All Ohio Public Employee Retirement System members are welcome to attend, the release stated.