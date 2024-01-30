Lake County PERI chapter to hear about local railroad history

Jan. 30—The next meeting of Lake County Public Employee Retirees, Inc. Chapter 28 will be at noon March 7 at Pine Ridge Country Club, 30601 Ridge Road in Wickliffe.

The speaker will be Dan Rager, presenting a program about the B & O Lake Branch Railroad. There will also be a 50-50 drawing.

Lunch is $20 and reservations must be made by noon on March 1. Gluten-free and vegetarian meals are available upon request.

For reservations or more information, contact Vice President Sherri Jukiewicz at 440-357-8118 or fsjuke67@yahoo.com.

All Ohio Public Employee Retirement System members are welcome to attend.