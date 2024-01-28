Lake County police departments secure grants to buy body cameras

Jan. 28—Three police departments in Lake County have received state grants to buy new body-worn cameras for officers.

The Madison Village, Perry Village and Wickliffe police departments all were awarded grants through the Ohio Body Worn Camera Grant Program.

Madison received a grant for about $39,366; Perry, $32,835; and Wickliffe, $44,917.

The state program approved grants for 108 law enforcement agencies earlier this month. A total of $4.8 million in funding was allocated to these agencies.

This marked the third round of funding for the program, which Gov. Mike DeWine created in 2021.

"Body-worn cameras are important for both the protection of our law enforcement officers and members of the public," DeWine stated in a news release. "My administration is proud to support our police departments and sheriff's offices with the cost of this equipment so that agencies big and small can outfit their peace officers with cameras."

Wickliffe Police Department will be using its $44,917 grant to help purchase new body cameras, as well as technology to link these devices with the dash cameras that are currently used inside patrol cars.

The department will buy eight new Watchguard body cameras, which will be shared by officers on all shifts, said Police Chief Jonathon Bush.

"There's mounting chargers that (the body cameras) go into at the end of your shift," Bush said. "You plug it in and it will download everything to the server. And then the next officer will take it."

The department is replacing existing body cameras that are 6 years old. Those devices are wearing out and have become obsolete.

"We can't fix them any more," the chief said.

Wickliffe's patrol cars already are equipped with Watchguard dash cameras. So the department also plans to use some of the grant funding to obtain technology that will allow the dash cameras and body cameras to be linked into a single system.

Once the new system is implemented, when a Wickliffe officer gets into one of the department's cars, they enter their badge number into the system.

"So it identifies what officer is in that car," Bush said. "And (the body cam and dashboard) are simultaneously together then."

By integrating the dash and body cameras, the system will make it easier for the department to put its cases together when video evidence is needed, the chief said.

The total cost of the new Watchguard system is about $85,000, Bush said.

"We're getting a grant for more than half of that, which is huge for us," he said.

When a criminal case goes to court, body-camera footage can provide jurors, prosecutors and defense attorneys with a clearer idea of what an officer saw during a particular incident.

"The video, the audio," he said. "When you put that with the officer's testimony, you often have a slam-dunk case then."

Meanwhile, Perry Village Police Department will use its $32,835 grant to begin using body cameras for the first time, Chief Steve Williams said.

Plans call for purchasing eight body cameras and associated equipment to be shared among the department's officers, Williams said.

Perry Village is not contributing any money toward the purchase of the new body cameras and related accessories, the chief added.

Finally, Madison Village Police Department is moving ahead with plans to use its $39,366 grant for body cameras.

Madison Village Council, at its Jan. 22 meeting, approved a purchase order for about $39,366 to Axon Enterprise Inc. for new body cameras and related accessories.

The state grant will cover the full cost of buying 10 body cameras and associated equipment and technology, village Police Chief Troy McIntosh said.

Axon provided the police department with an extended on-site trial with a couple of body cameras and access to its data management system, McIntosh said.

"Everybody that used them on the department really liked them," he said. "I also talked with some other departments that had used them, as well as body cams from other vendors."

Ohio's Office of Criminal Justice Services, which administers the grant program, received $10.7 million worth of grant requests for this round of funding, the news release stated.

All qualifying agencies that applied for grants to establish new body-worn camera programs received funding, and the remaining funds went to existing programs to upgrade aging cameras, add storage capacity, or hire record-retention personnel.