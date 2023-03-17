Lake County police search for man who walked off during traffic homicide trial

Police in Leesburg are searching for a man who left a courthouse during a trial and did not return.

Investigators say Zachery Waldo has been standing trial for a traffic homicide from 2019.

They said he left the courthouse during recess Tuesday and did not come back.

Officers said Waldo has taken off from law enforcement in the past.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call police.

