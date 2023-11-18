Lake County recognizes value of geographical information systems

Nov. 18—The Lake County commissioners this week adopted a special resolution proclaiming Nov. 15 "Geographical Information Systems Day."

A Geographic Information System is a computer network for the input, editing, storage, maintenance, management, retrieval, analysis and output of geographically referenced information.

According to the board, understanding, use and application of geospatial technology is crucial to operating infrastructure, sustaining natural resources, and stimulating economic growth, which serves to benefit the welfare of the general public.

Lake County Geographic Information System Department Director Caroline Petersen expressed gratitude to the commissioners for recognizing the work of the office.

"I would also like to thank the GIS Board, and especially (Senior Applications Specialist) Dave Phares and (technician) Ryan Barshick," she said. "Without their knowledge, experience and advocacy, this department would not be where it is today.

"Lastly, I would like to thank the Lakeland Community College Geospatial Department for their invaluable partnership....GIS is a field in constant motion and our collaboration with the college has helped us keep up with new technology through the years as it develops," Petersen added. "GIS is more than just a pretty map — it unlocks data hidden in spreadsheets and databases and integrates it into a common picture providing a better foundation to effect positive change and lead to better decision-making.

"It is truly an honor to receive this recognition, and we are proud to be a part of 'Team Lake County.' "

Additionally, GIS supports applications such as emergency dispatch, land planning, emergency management and homeland security, property appraisal, civil engineering, natural resource monitoring, transportation planning, crime and accidents, public health and environmental analysis, economic development, and census analysis.

"Today, we acknowledge those that have chosen GIS as their profession or as part of their discipline to improve the lives of our citizens," said Commissioner John Hamercheck. "We also recognize and support the efforts of nonprofits that work on activities to improve conservation, human services, and various humanitarian efforts to better our community."

Commissioner John Plecnik noted there is a vast need to promote GIS awareness, including education and technical training, to use the rapidly developing technology to its full potential.

"One day of recognition is never enough," he said. "If you have an interest in the field, don't hesitate to reach out regarding educational opportunities."

Added Commissioner Richard Regovich, "I use GIS more than I ever anticipated I would....it's a crucial tool we tend to take for granted, and it should be more utilized by the general public — having this day to bring awareness to it is a necessity."