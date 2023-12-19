Lake County residents voice concerns about development proposal featuring hundreds of new homes

Some Lake County residents are trying to fight a proposal that would bring hundreds of new homes and other development to the area.

Some say the development could be impeding on Lady Lake too fast for the town to handle.

The homes would sit on nearly 400 acres of land along Marion County Road in the Weirsdale area.

Residents in the area say they’re concerned the development would be akin to picking up a piece of a city and dropping it in a rural area.

“We need our commissioners to understand that this is moving too fast and that these infrastructures need to be put in place before these developments are even considered,” Stop Grand Oaks to Save Grand Oaks organizer Jorlyn Johnson said. “My fear is widespread. We don’t have the resources available for our own community and the people that already live here, let alone potentially bringing thousands and thousands more.”

The development would be built within the existing Grand Oaks Equestrian Resort.

One plan for the development called for the construction of as many as 800 homes. Developers say they plan to keep what’s on the property the same with little upgrading, while placing manufactured homes around the property.

“The goal isn’t to go and create an environment where people do not want to live,” New Vision Development Group Vice President Dale Twardokus said in response to the opposition. “To be able to enjoy the landscape of this property is the reason why we love this property and why we’re going to maintain the character of this property.”

Johnson, meanwhile, says the town’s infrastructure isn’t ready for the development.

“We are decades behind to accommodate the amount of people that these developments will bring to our area,” Johnson said.

Twardokus, on the other hand, said they’re trying to work together to bring the best plan forward to help the community as a whole.

According to Twardokus, the housing will be aimed at working-aged groups and would be affordable.

Officials with the Town of Lady Lake told Eyewitness News that, to date, they have not received any application for development of the property.

The developers say they plan to submit an application by January. After that, they’ll hold a conceptual workshop with the planning commission.

The proposal would then have to be discussed at two public meetings before it can be finalized.

