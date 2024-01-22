Lake County Retired Teachers Association to hear about online scams

Jan. 22—The Lake County Retired Teachers Association will hold its next luncheon meeting Feb. 13 at The Kirtland Party Center, 9270 Chillicothe Road.

Social time begins at 11 a.m., followed at 11:30 by the program. Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Sgt. Scott Daubenmire will present a program about online scams and fraud protection, according to a news release.

Lunch will be served following the program.

The menu for the February meeting will include chicken roulade with mashed potatoes and asparagus or cheese ravioli with marinara sauce and grilled vegetables. All meals will be served with salad, rolls and butter with caramel custard for dessert.

Reservations must be made in advance by sending a check payable to "LCRTA" for $27 to Karen Sawitke at 9399 Ridgeside Drive, Mentor, OH, 44060. Indicate meal choice on the memo line of the check.

The deadline of Feb. 2 will be strictly enforced, the release stated.

Daubenmire will explain how to protect oneself from being victimized online. Attendees will be able to learn how to identify suspicious emails and protect their identity and credit cards from theft and more.

At this luncheon, community participation is "Donations for the Lake Humane Society." Current needs are Nitrile gloves (sizes M and L), bottles of hydrogen peroxide, canned wet or pate cat food, any brand cat litter, clay or feline pine, monetary gifts, and gift cards for pet supply stores, the release stated.

LCRTA will also continue to collect the pull tabs from aluminum cans which will be delivered to McDonald House.

Attendees are asked to bring both donations to the meeting.

All retired teachers who have retired under STRS of Ohio, or an out-of-state retirement system, are invited to attend the luncheon and are eligible for membership. Associate memberships of $10 are available to others interested in the objectives of the chapter and of public education, according to the release.

To find out more about the association, their extensive travel program, and how to become a member, visit lakecountyrta.weebly.com.