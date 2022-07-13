Lake County sergeant arrested on solicitation of prostitution, sheriff’s office says

A sergeant was arrested and charged Wednesday with solicitation of prostitution, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Scott Stone turned himself in to the Lake County Detention Center on a warrant.

The investigation stems from March, when the sheriff’s office received “vague information from a citizen who advised there was a deputy with the Sheriff’s Office who was possibly paying for sex,” a news release states.

An investigation given to the Special Investigation Unit, which included detectives following up on tips from the public, conducting interviews and reviewing digital forensics, led to probable cause that Stone had paid for sex, according to the news release.

The activity happened from June 2021 to February 2022, with one incident allegedly happening while Stone was on duty, the sheriff’s office said.

Stone’s bond was set at $1,000. Disciplinary proceedings at the sheriff’s office are also underway.

