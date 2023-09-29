Lake County Sheriff's deputies locate missing New York man in Perry Township

Sep. 29—An elderly man suffering from dementia and reported missing by authorities in West Virginia was located by Lake County Sheriff's deputies in Perry Township.

According to a Sheriff's Office news release, at 2:07 a.m. Sept. 28, deputies responded to the area of North Ridge Road near Blasé Nemeth in Perry Township regarding a missing person.

Deputies were alerted by the Flock safety camera system in Perry Township that a maroon 2023 Chevrolet Equinox bearing a New York registration and reported to be driven by an elderly male diagnosed with dementia who was reported missing by the West Virginia State Police on Sept. 27 was eastbound at the location.

According to the release, moments after receiving the Flock alert, deputies on patrol in the immediate area had located and stopped the vehicle at Sheetz on North Ridge Road in Perry Township and identified the 77-year-old driver, the sole occupant, as the missing male.

The male was originally traveling with his family from New York, his state of residency, to Florida when they stopped at a hotel in West Virginia, the same location from which the male drove away on his own.

As deputies spoke with the man during the traffic stop, he was confused and believed he was in Pennsylvania. Deputies assisted in securing the vehicle and by calling out the Perry Joint Fire District to assist in transporting the man to UH TriPoint Medical Center for temporary care until he was reunited with family, according to the department.