Lake County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting incident that left two dead

LEESBURG — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight shooting in Leesburg that left two dead.

Around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, LCSO deputies responded to a shooting at 804 Montclair Road.

Deputies found an injured man on the front porch of the home. He was transported to UF Health Hospital in Leesburg where he was later pronounced dead. At least one other person was found dead inside the home.

The identities of those involved have not yet been released and the investigation remains open.

The LCSO is encouraging anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, or Central Florida CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS. In order to be eligible for a cash reward, the tip must be submitted through CRIMELINE.

