Lake County Sheriff's Office seeks help identifying suspects in Dec. 23-24 thefts

Dec. 25—The Lake County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying the suspects in a series of Dec. 23 and 24 thefts after they escaped during a Christmas Eve pursuit.

The sheriff's office responded to reports of two males in a white SUV attempting to access unlocked vehicles around 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 24, the sheriff's office stated in a Dec. 24 news release. The reports came from the area of Riverside and Heatherstone drives in Painesville Township.

"Several deputies saturated the area and located a white SUV traveling at a high rate of speed west on Riverside Drive from the Heatherstone area," it added. "Deputies attempted to stop the SUV as it fled into Painesville City."

One suspect escaped the vehicle on Bank Street in Painesville city. He was not captured.

Another deputy then located the vehicle heading west on Route 2.

"Due to speeds and the roadway conditions the pursuit was terminated, just as another assisting agency had effectively deployed spikes to stop the vehicle," the news release stated.

"The SUV ended up crashing into a sign post on state Route 2 at Lloyd Road" in Wickliffe, the release stated. "A black male suspect ran from the vehicle."

It added that the responding officers used a drone and K-9s but could not find this suspect.

"These suspects appear to have targeted the Madison, Perry and Painesville area," the release stated. "Residents are asked to check their video surveillance cameras to help aid with suspect identification."

The sheriff's office added that the "vehicle was reported stolen from North Ridgeville" on Dec. 23. Officers also found a firearm, credit cards and wrapped Christmas presents.

Victims are encouraged to file a theft report with their local law enforcement agency.

The release said that an investigation is ongoing. People with information are asked to contact the sheriff's office at 440-350-5620.

The sheriff's office added in a later update that many gifts had been returned to their owners.

"We strongly encourage people to keep their vehicles locked," said Lt. Kevin Raico of the Lake County Sheriff's Office. "Nine times out of ten, everything is taken from an unlocked vehicle. Very rarely are they actually smashing out windows."

He added that the sheriff's office also asks residents "to continue to be vigilant as well if they see suspicious activity in their neighborhood."

"That's kind of what led to this yesterday morning," Raico said. "One neighbor was out and saw it happen, and was able to give us a call."