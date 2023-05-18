Lake County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

May 18—The Lake County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a recent phone scam regarding missed jury duty and a person claiming to be a deputy asking for money.

According to a department Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office has received multiple phone calls from concerned residents stating they received a phone call from a Deputy Matthews regarding missed jury duty, or an active warrant for their arrest. The person claiming to be Deputy Matthews will then ask for money in lieu of jury duty or the person being taken into custody on their warrant.

According to the post, the Lake County Sheriff's Office will not ask for money over the phone, nor do they accept payments over the phone for bond in lieu of an arrest. If anyone is in doubt that the person calling is a Lake County Sheriff's Deputy, do not provide the person any information and they are encouraged to contact the department immediately.