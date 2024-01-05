Lake County Solid Waste helping with trash collection in rural areas

TechCrunch

Paris-based startup Nabla just announced that it has raised a $24 million Series B funding round led by Cathay Innovation, with participation from ZEBOX Ventures — the corporate VC fund of CMA CGM. This funding round comes just a few months after Nabla signed a large-scale partnership with Permanente Medical Group, a division of U.S. healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente. According to a source, Nabla has reached a valuation of $180 million following today’s funding round.