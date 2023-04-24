Lake County student, 16, accused of bringing gun to school

A 16-year-old was arrested Monday after Lake County deputies said he brought a gun to school.

Deputies said an assistant principal was called to the student’s classroom at Tavares High School because he was acting disruptive, and was possibly under the influence of narcotics.

When the assistant principal got the teenager to their office and searched his backpack, deputies said they found a 9 mm handgun.

The teen is charged with possession of a weapon on campus, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

