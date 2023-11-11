Lake County supporting 'Operation Green Light' for local veterans

Nov. 11—In recognition of Veterans Day, Lake County is again supporting Operation Green Light for Veterans, a national initiative designed to "shine a light" on the service of area veterans and their families.

"This is an idea that brings awareness to the care resources available for our amazing veterans," said Lake County Recorder Becky Lynch, member of the National Association of Counties Veterans and Military Services Committee, which launched the project.

Lake County joined in support in 2022.

"All across the country, supporters are lighting up green places and we are very grateful for Lake County's support on this," Lynch said, noting her office will keep a green light on all year.

"This is a time to salute and honor the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform," added Lake County Commissioner John Hamercheck. "Thank you to our staff for the hard work they put into Operation Green Light."

As a part of the campaign, the Lake County Courthouse will remain illuminated green through Nov. 13. The Terminal Tower in Cleveland will also be illuminated green Nov. 12.

"It is incredibly important that we show support to our veterans who gave, and still give, so much for our freedom, and I encourage the entire county to participate," said Commissioner John Plecnik.

Jon Warmeling, executive director of the Lake County Veterans Service Center, added it's important that all county citizens know where to direct veterans seeking the information and or assistance they need.

"The citizens of Lake County can (always) help our veterans," he said. "All they need to do is ensure every veteran they know, see at church, or run into at the grocery store, is aware of our office.

"Whether a veteran needs support now, or not, or whether a benefit is available now, or not, getting registered with our office and understanding what may be available now or in the future is not only important for every veteran, but for their families as well."

According to the center, roughly 250,000 members transition out of the armed services every year.

"We can't support our veterans enough, and they make countless sacrifices that can sometimes go unnoticed," said Commissioner Richard Regovich. "Operation Green Light is our turn to show that they are supported by their county government and our community....by shining a green light, we aim to let veterans know that they are seen and appreciated."

Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.

For additional information about the campaign, visit naco.org/operationgreenlight.

Call 440-350-2904 or visit www.lakecountyohio.gov/veteran-services/ for more information and links to resources available to veterans.