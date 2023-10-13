Lake County SWAT responds after man fires shots in Painesville Township

Oct. 13—The Lake County SWAT team on Oct. 12 responded to reports of a man firing his gun at another person following an argument and then barricading himself in a trailer in Painesville Township.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office news release, early that morning deputies responded to a call of shots fired by a male in the area of Oakwood Boulevard and Shady Lane in Painesville Township. The caller reported that the man shot at him several times following a dispute.

The caller reported that after firing his gun the suspect retreated inside the trailer.

Upon arrival, deputies repeatedly attempted to contact the man, but he refused to communicate, the release stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Deputies confirmed with witnesses at the scene that the male did in fact fire a number of shots from a handgun at a person directly outside of the trailer. Based on this information they evacuated a number of nearby residents and the Lake County SWAT was activated to respond to this armed encounter at 3:15 a.m.

After the members of the unit were in position, negotiators began multiple attempts to make contact. Failing to gain any response, SWAT units used an armored vehicle to approach the trailer and break the window to make visual contact with the suspect, the release stated.

The suspect began speaking with negotiators and soon surrendered peacefully, according to the release.

The 58-year-old man was taken to the Lake County jail facility where he is currently being held. The incident remains under investigation.

While no one reported that they were struck by gunfire, residents in the area are encouraged to report any damage that may be found.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team is comprised of members from the Lake, Ashtabula and Geauga County Sheriff's Office's, Painesville City Police Department, Madison Township Police Department, Middlefield Police Department, Chester Township Police Department, Concord Township Fire Department, Perry Fire District and the Painesville Township Fire Department.