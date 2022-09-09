Lake County teen arrested after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say

Lake County deputies said they arrested a 16-year-old student for bringing a gun on a school bus.

Watch: Man tried to lure children into his car at Mascotte school bus stop, police say

Deputies said the teen attends Lake Hills Academy in Mascotte.

School officials said they were notified after another student on the bus saw the student with the gun.

Deputies said they believe that the gun was left on the bus and not brought into the school.

Watch: Brevard County first responders honored for saving lives of girls struck by lightning

After searching the school bus deputies said they found a handgun concealed in a sweatshirt.

Officials said the gun was holstered, unloaded and no ammunition was found.

Deputies said they reviewed footage from the bus’s security camera, which showed the 16-year-old removing his sweatshirt and leaving it in that same seat.

Read: Polk County sheriff says 160 arrested in 7-day human trafficking investigation

The teen was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm on school property, records show.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.