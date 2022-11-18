Lake County teen walking to school bus stop killed in hit-and run; suspect quickly arrested

MONTVERDE — A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a 14-year-old boy who was walking to his school bus stop early Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Enrique Ramirez, 57, of Winter Garden, was arrested Thursday evening and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The arrest report identifies the student as Owen Wells, a student at Lake Minneola High School.

"It is absolutely devastating for family members,” said Lake Schools spokeswoman Sherri Owens.

This is how the crash happened

It was dark. The crash happened at 6:23 a.m. Sunrise was not until 6:41 a.m.

Investigators found headlight parts of the vehicle at the crash site indicating the car was a 2006 Pontiac G6.

The initial press report said the hit-and-run vehicle was traveling north on County Road 455 and approaching Willo Pines Lane. The student was walking west across CR 455 when he “entered the path” of the car.

The impact caused the boy to be thrown into the southbound lane, where he was struck by the undercarriage of a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup truck driver, 59-year-old Jeffery B. Bolin of Ferndale, was not injured and stayed at the scene. He said he was southbound on CR 455 on his way to work when he saw debris and what looked like a body in the center of the road and hit the objects before it was too late to stop or swerve.

He said there were already several people on scene.

How did authorities track down the suspect?

“A witness called in to say he [Wells] was hit by an older model red car,” said Lt. Tara Cresenzi.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies later found the Pontiac a few miles away in a residential neighborhood.

The vehicle’s left front headlight and some reflector material was damaged. It was parked in front of the home of the owner of a landscape business, at 16100 Harbor Oaks Drive in Montverde, according to the arrest report.

The landscaping business owner had contracted with Ramirez to do work for his company. He said Ramirez and two of his friends, who also do landscape work, came to his house to pick up a company truck.

“Ramirez and his buddies were acting weird,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

He helped investigators track down the location of the truck where Ramirez and the two coworkers were working.

All three were taken to an FHP station in Orlando, where the two coworkers confirmed what happened, and Ramirez confessed, according to the report.

Ramirez said, “he saw a shadow on the roadway and swerved to try to avoid the person in the roadway.”

He said a pickup truck that hit the boy for a second time. He said he left “because he was scared, and others had stopped so he thought he can leave.”

Ramirez was taken to the Lake County jail, where he was held without bail, at least until his first appearance.

'This is a difficult day for all of us'

The school’s principal, Linda Shepherd-Miller, calling herself “Mama Hawk,” announced the tragic news Thursday morning.

“I’m calling with a message that no principal ever wants to deliver. It deeply saddens me to tell you that we lost one of our Hawks today. He was hit by a car this morning while waiting for the school bus," he message said.

Lake Minneola H.S. Principal Linda Shepherd-Miller is shown in this 2021 photo with school baseball coach Kerry Whetro.

"We have been in touch with the student’s family and we are offering our support. We will also work with law enforcement as they investigate. Additionally, we have grief counselors on campus this week for students or employee who needs their services.

"This is a difficult day for all of us, but especially for the family members and those friends and classmates who knew him best. Please keep all of them in your thoughts and prayers. As I receive additional information, I will share with you. We are one Hawk united, one Hawk strong. Hawks are always honorable, academically focused, wise, kind-hearted and successful.”

