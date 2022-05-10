Lake County woman arrested in fatal 2019 crash that killed pedestrian

A Lake County woman was arrested on vehicular manslaughter charges in connection with a fatal crash in 2019.

Investigators say Heather Pope, 35, of Leesburg, was driving under the influence when her car drove off the road and hit and killed Pauline Martin as she was walking along CR-33 in July of 2019.

See map of location below:

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the night of the crash Pope was driving her 2009 Toyota southbound on County Road 33 near County Road 48 just after 7 p.m. when the accident happened.

Pope was charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter and arrested Monday.

Pope is being held in the Lake County Jail on no bond.

