Lake County's first First Watch recently opens in Willoughby

Dec. 9—First Watch has kicked off its plans to expand brunch across Greater Cleveland by recently opening a Willoughby location.

Located at 36001 Euclid Ave., the Florida-based, daytime dining restaurant will be serving its made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch dishes.

The restaurant brings rotating seasonal offerings to a 4,000-square-foot space that seats more than 160 people, offers outdoor dining under a covered patio and serves house-made, fresh juices and cocktails. The Willoughby restaurant will offer its first seasonal menu in January.

"From opening day on, we've had steady business," said Todd Derr, First Watch regional vice president for Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. "We had been looking for a sport in Willoughby for a while.

"I will say this was the main one they sent me to scout out," he added. "This was an old, dilapidated medical building at one point. The person who owned it decided to raze it, take it to the ground and build a whole new center. When that plan was proposed to us, it seemed like a drop kick."

According to Derr, First Watch started 40 years ago and is coming up on two decades of being in the Cleveland-Akron market.

"We've been successful in Ohio, starting with Cincinnati and into Columbus," Derr said. "Hitting the next major city was the next step that long ago. It's taken to us well. Every one we've opened, the communities have embraced us."

Derr came into the Cleveland market 10 to 12 years ago and spent a lot of time at the Mayfield Heights location.

"Every weekend, I would listen to folks from Willoughby or Mentor say, 'We need one up there,' " Derr said. "We finally found the opportunity."

Willoughby prides itself on being one of the best locations in Northeast Ohio for new businesses, said Willoughby Economic Development Director Tom Thielman.

"It's another feather in our cap to be Lake County's first location for First Watch," he said. "Fast casual dining is the fastest growing segment of the restaurant industry, but First Watch is so much more. Their attention to customer service and great food is all wrapped up in a scale environment that customers young and old all enjoy."

Derr believes customers keep coming back due to the food and the service they receive.

"There's always a different, unique thing you can grab, but the thing you're going to notice is starting off that day with a good morning, that big smile at the front door and that server greeting you with coffee," he said. "They're there for you. That's always been our benchmark."

First Watch anticipates opening the doors to three other restaurants by fall of 2024 in Middleburg Heights, Brunswick and Green, bring its total to 15 neighborhood eateries in the Cleveland-Akron region.

"We're still exploring," Derr said. "There's still plenty of room in Cleveland and plenty of want from folks in the area to build more First Watches. The great thing about that is we keep it looking like your neighborhood cafe rather than being that big chain."

The new First Watch locations will employ approximately 120 people while operating on a one-shift a day, "no night shifts ever" approach, intended to enable employees to enjoy their evenings. Interested applicants can apply at careers.firstwatch.com.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. To place an order or join a digital waitlist, guests can download the First Watch App or visit firstwatch.com.