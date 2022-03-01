Lake Crystal man accused of making violent threats, domestic assault

Feb. 28—NORTH MANKATO — A Lake Crystal man allegedly choked and threatened to kill a woman Thursday in North Mankato.

Dylan Michael Hawker, 28, was recently charged with three felonies for making violent threats, domestic assault by strangulation and drug possession in Nicollet County District Court. He also faces two domestic assault misdemeanors and two assault misdemeanors.

A criminal complaint states a woman, who was in a relationship with Hawker, woke up to him hitting her and yelling. Hawker reportedly went on to choke her twice, once by pinning her against a wall with his forearm to her neck, then a second time by putting two hands around her neck.

She stated she felt like "her life was over and he was killing her" during the second incident. The woman told police she believed he stopped because she may have kicked and scratched him, as well as because she was hitting the walls and a door in the hopes of getting neighbors to help.

The woman's injuries, according to the complaint, included a cut and bloodied lower lip, plus abrasions, scratches, bruises and finger marks on her neck.

While police spoke to the woman, Hawker allegedly tried to drive away before stopping after an officer hit his vehicle's window to get his attention. Hawker told police he had a bag of methamphetamine in his pocket, which an officer found along with a rolled up $20 bill and a short plastic straw, according to the complaint.

The officer reported Hawker made suicidal comments during an interview and said the incident was related to his issues with mental health. He reportedly got upset at the woman when she called him by the name of another man, but he accused the woman of hitting him with a mirror and her fists as he approached her about it.

Hawker allegedly admitted to elbowing the woman in the mouth during the scuffle. The officer reported he had scratches on his face, side and back of his neck, as well as marks on his hands "consistent with punching another person" including puffy, red knuckles that were starting to bruise.

