Lake Crystal man gets probation after sexual misconduct conviction

MANKATO — A Lake Crystal man was sentenced to five years of supervised probation after a recent conviction for sexual misconduct with a minor.

Nickalus Charles Eldridge, 35, had his sentencing hearing March 28 in Blue Earth County District Court. Along with the felony conviction for sexual misconduct, he was also convicted on a felony threats of violence charge.

Eldridge's sexual misconduct charge will be downgraded to a misdemeanor if he successfully completes the five years of probation, while his threats of violence conviction would be reduced if he completes three years of probation, according to court records.

District Court Judge Gregory J. Anderson also sentenced him to seven days in county jail, with Eldridge receiving credit for seven days already served.

The conviction stems from a teen girl reporting allegations to child protection services in September. She accused him of inappropriately touching her while she was trying to sleep.

A criminal complaint states investigators also found he sent threatening messages to her afterward.

Eldridge's probation conditions bar him from any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

