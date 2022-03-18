Lake Crystal man on predatory offender list may have moved, charges say

Mar. 18—MANKATO — A Lake Crystal man reportedly failed to update his address on the predatory offender registry, leading to a felony charge Thursday.

Kody Lee Craig Watson, 25, registered a Lake Crystal address as his sole residence in 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

When a Lake Crystal police officer went to the address March 9 to conduct a compliance check, a person reportedly said Watson hadn't lived there since November. The person thought Watson may be residing in Colorado.

The complaint states Watson has numerous warrants out for his arrest in Minnesota.

