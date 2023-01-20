Lake deputies shoot armed man near Clermont, Sheriff’s Office says

Lake County sheriff deputies shot a man near Clermont on Friday, according to Sgt. Jim Vachon.

Deputies were responding to a well-being check on the homeowner in the 9000 block of Pine Island Road. When they arrived, a man confronted them with a rifle and handgun, Vachon said. They tried talking to the man but he ran back into the home.

The Crisis Negotiation team was called in to help but “as events unfolded an officer involved shooting occurred,” Vachon said. He did not give any other details of the shooting.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His name was not released.

