Lake deputies shoot, kill man, 68, who was armed with rifle and handgun

CLERMONT − A call for the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to do a well-being check on a neighbor ended in deadly gunfire Friday, when the man pointed firearms at a deputy.

Donald C. Brady, 68, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The sheriff’s office notified reporters at about 11:20 a.m. Friday that deputies were on scene at 9201 Pine Island Road, which is in an unincorporated area south of State Road 50 and east of County Road 33.

“Once on scene our deputies were confronted by an individual who was armed with a rifle and handgun. Deputies sought cover and attempted to communicate with the individual, however he would not speak with deputies and retreated into the home,” Sgt. Jim Vachon said in a press release.

The agnecy's crisis negotiation team was trying to work toward a peace resolution, Vachon said.

About an hour later, reporters were told that the incident ended in gunfire.

A 3:50 p.m., a press release revealed that Brady was dead and that his next of kin had been notified.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating. The deputy, whose name has not been released, has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard operating procedure in cases like this.

The caller was concerned because he or she had not seen Brady for a few days, Vachon told the Daily Commercial.

Brady had no criminal history in Lake County, just traffic tickets.

Last year, there were four law enforcement-involved shootings in Lake County.

One deputy was cleared by the State Attorney’s Office a month ago after an FDLE investigation. Prosecutors determined that Deputy Preston Leonard was acting lawfully when he shot at a car with three men inside in Lady Lake in April, when the driver tried to hit him with the car.

The other cases remain under investigation:

In July, deputies and a Mount Dora police officer got into a gun battle with an 18-year-old man charged with killing his father in DeLand.

On Sept. 11, deputies responding to a call about a man threatening suicide ended up shooting the man outside his home when he threatened them with a rifle.

A month earlier, Clermont police shot and killed an 81-year-old when his wife called 911 and he began shooting at officers and first responders.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Armed standoff with Lake deputies ends with man, 68, fatally shot