Lake-effect snow around Erie delays schools, slows interstate traffic. Get the forecast.

The latest updates about the lake-effect snow in and around Erie County on Tuesday.

Lake-effect snow warning through 7 a.m. Wednesday

A lake-effect snow warning remains in place for Erie and Crawford counties through Wednesday at 7 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland forecasts an additional 4 inches to 12 inches of lake-effect snow, with the heaviest new snowfall near and south of Interstate 90. Winds at times could gust as high as 30 mph.

Lake-effect snow warnings also are in place in Warren County until Wednesday at 1 a.m.; and in Chautauqua County, New York, and Ashtabula County, Ohio, until Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Winter weather advisories are in effect until Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Venango and Mercer counties.

Some school districts delay start of classes

A handful of school districts in Erie and Crawford counties are operating under 2-hour delays Tuesday morning.

Interstate speed limits reduced

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has temporarily educed the speed limit to 45 mph on interstates around Erie:

Interstate 79 from the beginning of I-79 in Erie County to Exit 166 (Route 6N/Edinboro/Albion);

Interstate 86 from the beginning of I-86 to the New York state line; and

Interstate 90 from the Ohio state line to the New York state line.

The speed limit has been restored on Interstate 80.

Snowmaking starts at ski resort

Peek'n Peak in Findley Lake, New York, won't let the weather go to waste. The ski resort's snow guns are turned on.

Snow could bring out best in Erie holiday events

A coating of snow could put an added touch of winter into holiday festivities scheduled around the area.

