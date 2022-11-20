Lake-effect snow continues to accumulate in New York

MarketWatch

Technically the answer to your question is that, yes, it is possible for your ex-spouse to receive Social Security benefits based on your record. Whether he actually will receive those benefits depends on a few factors. If his own benefit from Social Security, based upon his own earnings record, is greater than 50% of your unreduced Primary Insurance Amount (the amount you would receive if you started benefits at your Full Retirement Age), then he is not eligible to receive a spousal benefit based on your record.