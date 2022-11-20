Lake-effect snow continues to accumulate in New York
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer is in Amherst, New York, speaking on the increasing snowfall totals in the state.
Millions of people along the Great Lakes are still feeling the impact from the extreme snowfall.
Storm chaser Reed Timmer was in Hamburg, New York, in the morning of Nov. 18, where a major lake-effect snow event has buried much of the region with many cars seen completely buried.
Sub-zero wind chills this morning. More sunshine in the forecast today, but breezy and cool with highs in the upper 20s to 30F. As a high pressure moves east, southerly winds return helping warm each day a few more degrees. Seasonable temps around Thanksgiving, but a system could bring rain late Thursday and a wintry mix into Friday. Dry weather looks favorable heading into next weekend if you're traveling.
A record-breaking snowstorm continued to devastate western New York Saturday, dumping more than six feet of snow in some areas. The snowstorm is responsible for at least two deaths. Tara Lynch reports.
Two residents of Erie County, New York, were reported dead during a “historic” lake effect snow event on Friday, November 18, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.Poloncarz declared a state of emergency in response to the storm and issued a driving ban in the county on November 17.Footage captured by Diane Ward Bartelo on Saturday shows a plow working to remove snow in the town of Hamburg, just south of Buffalo.The National Weather Service reported 73.7 inches of snow was recorded in Hamburg on November 19. Credit: Diane Ward Bartelo via Storyful
Snowfall rates were hefty with the two-day, lake-effect snow event in November 2014, falling at 2-4 inches (5-10 cm) an hour until the early morning hours on Friday, Nov. 21.
