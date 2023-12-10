Lake effect snow possible Sunday night across Northeast Ohio

Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio Sunday night into Monday.

A secondary cold front will move across the Central Great Lakes today, weakening to a surface trough that lingers near Lake Erie through Monday evening, the National Weather Service said.

A dusting to two inches of snow is possible across the region, mainly from lake effect snow. More snow is likely in northwestern Pennsylvania.

4:30 AM EST 12/10/23: Here is our latest snowfall forecast valid from 7 PM today to 1 AM EST Tues, 12/12. The bulk of these accumulations will stem from Lake Erie lake-effect snow. More info available at https://t.co/kg0Mvp0JHJ and https://t.co/pcMYBsajeA. #OHwx #PAwx pic.twitter.com/nvgE8bdDxl — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) December 10, 2023

Weather forecast for the Akron-Canton region

Today: Cloudy, with a high near 41. West wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Snow showers likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 2 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday: A chance of snow showers before 4 p.m., then a chance of sprinkles and flurries. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night: A chance of flurries before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron weather: Lake effect snow likely Sunday night