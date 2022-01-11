Lake-effect snow pummels parts of the Northeast
Extremely cold air moving into the northeastern U.S. on Jan. 10 led to lake-effect snow bands in areas downwind of the Great Lake, causing dangerous travel conditions.
Sled-dog racer Ryan Redington says the snowmobile driver swerved at his team of dogs, hitting one of them and breaking two of its legs.
Pack plenty of water — this one is a doozy.
“Bears CAN run down hills. They can. They’ll get you too.”View Entire Post ›
A view of the arch at Montana de Oro State Park in California. (Flickr/Randy Robinson) Not even the magic of Christmas could save an iconic California rock formation from collapsing. On Christmas Eve, the historic rock arch along a San Luis Obispo beach in California's Montana de Oro State Park, situated about halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, collapsed in on itself, according to reporting from the Los Angeles Times. The rock formation's collapse has been blamed on the record-breaki
The cause of the accident turned out to be negligence.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's gardens could be under threat after a hosepipe ban was imposed in Montecito, where their £11 million mansion boasts nearly eight acres of rolling lawns.
The engineer trying to stabilize the Millennium Tower, a luxury residential skyscraper in San Francisco that is sinking into the ground and now leaning over
The senator from West Virginia is bought and paid for by Big Coal. With his help the dying industry is pulling one final heist — and the entire planet may pay the price
The relatively quiet, albeit very cold, weather pattern setting into much of the Midwest and Northeast during the second week of January will be short-lived, AccuWeather forecasters caution, as they monitor for more weather trouble and any storms lurking in the long-range forecast. A storm originating from western Canada will track southeastward to bring a broad zone of accumulating snow that will result in slippery travel conditions from parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week to portion
Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the Northeast.
The deaths happened Saturday afternoon near Hoosier Pass, south of Breckenridge. They mark the second and third deaths of Colorado's avalanche season.
Utah, Colorado and New Mexico may already be using more water than is legally allowed, the report suggests, signaling potential cuts to come.
Howling hounds picked up a cougar's scent and led researchers deep into the forest, where the steep hills were covered with cedars and ferns dusted with snow. The dogs chased Lilu, an 82-pound (37-kg) cougar whose collar needed a new battery, up a tree. The team was able to swap her collar, examine Lilu, and then inject her with a drug to wake her.
More consideration to what's happening below ground needed when considering impacts of climate change on the coasts.
Wood pellets are touted as a 'green' way to make electricity, but many reject these claims.
The skeleton of an extinct prehistoric reptile predator, known as a sea dragon, is the largest and most complete ever discovered in the U.K., researchers said Monday.
The wildfire was simply called the MM 117 fire for mile marker 117 on Interstate 25 south of Colorado Springs, in El Paso County.
The bear hunts alongside a pack of wolves, waiting for them to catch an elk. Once the hunt is successful, the bear takes the kill and scurries off.
The National Weather service is predicting more lake-effect snow and high winds through Tuesday morning.