Lake-effect snow pummels parts of the Northeast

The relatively quiet, albeit very cold, weather pattern setting into much of the Midwest and Northeast during the second week of January will be short-lived, AccuWeather forecasters caution, as they monitor for more weather trouble and any storms lurking in the long-range forecast. A storm originating from western Canada will track southeastward to bring a broad zone of accumulating snow that will result in slippery travel conditions from parts of the Plains and Midwest late this week to portion