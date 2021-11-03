Lake-effect snow settles over Michigan
Widespread snow fell around the Great Lakes on Nov. 2, as the coldest air so far this fall affected the area.
At the foot of an Icelandic volcano, a newly-opened plant is sucking carbon dioxide from the air and turning it to rock, locking away the main culprit behind global warming.
Geochemist Harri Geiger was on the Spanish island of La Palma in the final days of October witnessing the power of the Cumbre Vieja volcano. The volcano was erupting at what appeared to be a safe distance, but as Geiger and others watched, a piece of the volcano came racing down the mountainside, slowing to a stop just yards away from his feet. This wasn't just any rock, it was a molten lava bomb. Geiger's video showed the lava bomb tumbling down the side of the mountain, glowing orange as it ga
"If the projections are right, then we're already committed to a heartbreaking amount of loss, like a truly devastating amount of loss."View Entire Post ›
A sprawling field in Windsor Mill may soon become Baltimore County’s first natural burial ground — an increasingly popular option for loved ones to bury their dead without embalming, headstones and concrete vaults. The land off Ridge Road was passed down to Dr. Howard Berg and his brother by their parents, and has been in their family since 1955, the doctor said. Soon, he hopes, the sprawling ...
A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA An unusual event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with P
The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed the “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden. The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant began Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help its pollination process.
Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, Inc., the world's largest asset manager, warned Tuesday that too narrow a focus on the climate-change advances and misdeeds of public companies could force more fossil-fuel operations to become private concerns and away from tougher scrutiny.
Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.
Bindi Irwin previously opened up about wanting her daughter Grace Warrior to follow in her family's footsteps
An NC State professor described the pest as “one of the most quickly spreading invasive forest pests to ever invade North Carolina.”
The fireball was traveling at around 87,000 miles per hour, according to NASA.
Private jets included President Joe Biden's Air Force One as well as aircraft carrying leaders of Canada, France, Germany, India, Israel, and Japan.
Government officials, academics, and business leaders were unified in defending China’s perceived inertia in implementing more ambitious carbon-reduction policies before the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.
Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat
Jellyfish attacks on nuclear power plants are surprisngly common.
Another series of storms is set to sweep through the Pacific Northwest and Northern California into next week and not only bring much-needed rain and mountain snow but also flooding concerns. A dip in the jet stream across the Bering Sea through the northern Pacific Ocean will push waves of energy toward the Canadian Rocky Mountains and Northwest this week, according to AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Senior Meteorologist Paul Pastelok, who added that temperatures will be near to below normal. The f
As camels munch on the fringes of Thar desert, an oasis of blue solar panels stretches further than the eye can see at Bhadla Park -- a cornerstone of India's bid to become a clean energy powerhouse.
The woman never turned a cat down. Not the one people later named Miss Lady. Or Casey. Fluffy. Rusty. Or Mama Kitty.
The stormy pattern is locked into B.C. for the foreseeable future, with rounds of heavy rain continuing through much of this week -- possibly totalling 300 mm in some places.
The San Joaquin Valley farm town of Teviston has two wells. The one functioning well failed just at the start of summer, depriving the hot and dusty hamlet of running water for weeks. Even as officials restored a modicum of pressure with trucked-in water, and after the well was repaired, the hardships have endured.