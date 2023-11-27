Lake effect snow warning in effect until Wednesday morning

Nov. 27—A lake effect snow warning is in effect from 7 a.m. today until 7 a.m. Wednesday for Crawford County as significant storm will move across northwestern Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service Office in Cleveland.

Heavy lake effect snow is expected with total accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the forecast for northern portions Crawford County and 3 to 5 inches for southern portions of the county.

Lake effect snow showers are created when cold, dry air passes over the open waters of the Great Lakes, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The air picks up moisture and heat, with the air then rising and clouds form. It then can produce narrow bands of snow fall as the moisture-laden air then passes back over colder ground. Lake effect may produce 2 to 3 inches of snow per hour or higher, according to NWS.

The forecast calls for light to moderate lake effect snow beginning this morning with the heaviest period of snow expected tonight into Tuesday, according to the NWS. Snow rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest bands.

Also tonight, wind gusts may be as high as 30 miles per hour in Crawford County, according to NWS.

