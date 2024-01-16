Lake effect snow warning issued for parts of Rochester region, up to 3 feet possible in some areas

On the heels of the weekend lake effect snow that delayed the Buffalo Bills playoff game, parts of western New York are preparing for another blast of lake effect snow.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a lake effect snow warning for Genesee, Wyoming and Erie counties from 1 p.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Thursday. Between 1 and 3 feet of lake effect snow are expected to fall in the most persistent lake effect snow bands, with much of the area expected to see 1 to 2 feet of snow, according to the Weather Service.

The pending lake effect snow is again expected to pummel the Buffalo area, where more than 2 feet of snow fell over the weekend in blustery conditions.

When will the heaviest snow fall?

The heaviest snow is expected to fall on Wednesday - during the day and into the evening, said Weather Service Meteorologist Jim Mitchell. Wind gusts up to 40 mph are also expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening, which could create difficult travel conditions.

Will Rochester NY see snow in this storm?

Monroe County may see a few inches of snow from this lake effect snow band. Forecasters on Tuesday said they do not expect lake effect snow to reach too far inland to heavily impact Rochester and Monroe County.

It's possible that the western part of the Monroe County could see some lake effect snow from the band on Wednesday and bring some light snow accumulation, but it depends on how Tuesday's weather progresses, said Mitchell.

How cold will it be in Rochester NY?

"It will be very cold, far colder than what we've had so far this winter," Mitchell said.

The Weather Service predicted a in the low 20s on Tuesday, upper teens on Wednesday, low to mid-20s on Thursday and Friday and mid-teens on Saturday. The lows will range between 10 and 18 degrees.

The normal high in Rochester in mid-January is 33 and the normal low is 19, according to the Weather Service.

