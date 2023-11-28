Lake-effect storm: Blanket of snow varies in height throughout Erie, Crawford counties

Snowfall totals varied widely across the Erie region over the past 24 hours.

The first lake-effect storm of the season piled up to just 3 inches at the Erie International Airport, while Edinboro is buried under 13 inches. The bulk of the storm is over, but some areas could see another few inches before 7 on Wednesday morning, when the lake-effect snow warning is set to expire, according to meteorologist Salix Iverson at the National Weather Service in Cleveland, Ohio. Iverson reported the following totals:

12-hour snow totals

(7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday)

Erie International Airport : 1.8 inches (storm total 3 inches as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Edinboro: 13 inches

North East : 6 inches

Union City: 7 inches

Crawford County: 7.5 inches

24-hour snow totals

(7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday)

Springboro : 10 inches

Venango Township : 13.1 inches

Corry: 6.5 inches

