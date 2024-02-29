Lake Elsinore surges to record-breaking water levels after Southern California storms

After several record-breaking rainstorms hit Southern California, water levels at Lake Elsinore have surged, prompting flooding concerns.

This marks the first time in 25 years that water levels have been this high. Near the shoreline, what was once a walkable area has disappeared, with a sign and a bench fully submerged underwater.

David Bertoldo, a Lake Elsinore resident, visits the lake several times a week and has noticed the dramatic changes.

“It’s changed all the fishing spots, so everyone has to go find their new fishing spots,” Bertoldo said.

Many of the launch points for boats and watercraft are submerged and walkways, along with a public beach area, are now inaccessible.

A walkway is fully submerged in Lake Elsinore due to a series of record-breaking rainstorms. (KTLA)

A sign is submerged in Lake Elsinore due to surging water levels from a series of record-setting rainstorms. (KTLA)

“Lake Elsinore’s ideal operating level is around 1,240 in elevation above sea level,” explained Beau Davis, general manager of Lake Elsinore’s Launch Pointe. “We’re currently almost at 1,248, so we’ve risen 8 feet over the last couple of years and specifically a good 6 to 7 feet over the last six months.”

Lake Elsinore is the largest natural freshwater lake in Southern California with 14 miles of shoreline and covering around 3,000 acres. The lake sits at the end of the San Jacinto River Watershed, collecting water from other areas, including some of the local mountains.

A marker on dry ground indicates the 100-year floodplain elevation — 1,263 feet. The idea of a “100-year flood event” is used to describe the probability of water levels rising to such high levels that would only be seen once in a century.

The marker indicates the maximum projected elevation level the lake can reach and that number is used in designing lake management projects.

If water levels exceed that maximum number, an outflow channel and back basin floodplain should alleviate any excessive flooding.

Right now, the lake’s level is just under 1,248 feet. If water levels continue rising, lake officials are prepared.

“We have many other methods in place that’ll mitigate any kind of overflow rain like that with our outflow channels and back basins which were engineered decades ago,” Davis said.

In the meantime, many residents said they’re enjoying the surplus of water in a state that has chronically suffered years of drought.

For John Alarcon, the high water levels mean more business for his restaurant, Bobber on the Lake, and his rental business which offers boats and jet skis.

After a toxic algae bloom in 2022 shut down the lake for six months, greatly affecting small businesses, he’s happy the area is thriving with visitors again.

“We were probably over $100,000 in revenue short of what we would normally do in a normal season,” Alarcon said. “In combination with all the new water, I think a lot of people are coming to see exactly how much shoreline is left if any at all.”

City officials are monitoring the lake and working on new plans to allow visitors to safely access the water for boating, kayaking and paddleboarding.

