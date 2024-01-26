Lake Erie College awarded Teach CS grant

Jan. 26—Lake Erie College has been awarded $150,000 in grants as part of the Ohio Department of Higher Education's Teach CS Grant Program.

The program specifically allows educators who qualify to teach computer science through supplemental licensure, college endorsement programs, and alternative resident educator licenses, awarding grants competitively to eligible state institutions of higher education.

The Painesville-based college was one of only 11 colleges and universities selected to participate, according to a news release.

"The demand for tech skills is increasing daily and more students are seeking computer science classes to prepare them for the future," Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted stated in the release. "However, we can't offer more computer science classes without preparing a larger pool of qualified teachers who can help them earn these in-demand skills

"To help meet the demand for more computer science teachers, we are removing barriers by covering the costs of coursework, materials, and exams for teachers who want to teach computer science in Ohio's K-12 classrooms so they can better educate Ohio's future workforce."

Lake Erie College will apply the funding to the college's existing computer science endorsement program, according to the release. This allows current, licensed teachers to become certified to teach computer science by taking a range of graduate-level coursework including computer hardware and software, programming, and technology-related ethics, as well as classroom experience teaching the computer science concepts.

The endorsement program is 17 credits and can be combined with Lake Erie College's current master's of education program.

The Teach CS grant allows the college to cover the costs of tuition, books, materials, a computer, and the Ohio Assessment for Educators.

Lake Erie College will also support the teachers with computer science-themed Professional Development, as part of its Center for Professional Development, which the college partners with Auburn Career Center.

"Some people are intimidated by computer science because they think it's all about coding," stated Greg Rothwell, assistant professor of education and program director. "Computer science is not just about coding; it's about problem solving and logical thinking.

"Our computer science endorsement helps open doors for our students by fostering creativity and critical thinking, essential skills for the 21st-century workforces."