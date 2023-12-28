Lake Erie College, Lakeland Community College officials facing budget challenges

Dec. 27—Colleges in Lake County saw significant steps in 2023 even as they get ready to address some concerns for the new year.

Lake Erie College

Lake Erie College expanded its programs, partnerships and educational offerings in 2023, all while welcoming a new president.

Former Vice President of Advancement Jennifer Schuller became the Painesville-based private college's 13th president on July 1, following the resignation of Brian Posler after seven years in the position.

The change comes as enrollment exceeded the college's budgeted goal in 2023.

Also, Public Relations and Marketing Director Diana Gardner said that it was recognized by Crain's Cleveland Business "for the second largest enrollment growth in Northeast Ohio."

She added that Lake Erie also received various donations and grants in 2023. It reached nearly $25 million raised in the $40 million Now and Forever campaign introduced last year and received an additional $1.2 million in Choose Ohio First funds this year for its science, technology, engineering, and math programs.

In terms of academics, she said that Lake Erie is working "to address the teacher and principal shortages in Northeast Ohio." A professional-teacher pathway, part of a partnership with BloomBoard that was finalized in 2023, will allow educational paraprofessionals with associate degrees to earn their bachelor's degrees while working in long-term substitute or instructional assistant roles.

A new master of educational leadership program will launch in January to train educators to be principals.

Gardner added that recruitment and retention were among the college's challenges in 2023. One response was introducing a quicker transfer process in May, which led to "a 100 percent increase in transfer students." It also has transfer agreements with eight community colleges.

She said the college's Tower Honors program provides "new initiatives to attract more high-performing students and more non-athletic rostered students," while the Storm Go partnership introduced in 2023 provides college students, faculty and staff with free Laketran rides.

Gardner added that other retention-related changes include new activities, facility improvements and increases to study-abroad funding.

The administration is currently working to "right the ship" for its budget in fiscal year 2024, Gardner said. The college ended fiscal year 2023 on June 30 with a deficit that was greater than expected.

"We need to prepare not just for 2024 but for the demographic cliff facing all colleges in 2025 and Lake Erie College is poised to do this," she added.

As the college heads into 2024, Gardner said that the Now and Forever Campaign and budget optimization are among its top priorities.

Other goals that she mentioned include establishing "clear enrollment goals for different student cohorts" and decreasing its mandatory general education requirements to allow for more career skills training.

Lake Erie also expects to welcome up to 172 students to its new Tower residence hall in the summer, Gardner said. The residences will be located in a former bank building on Painesville Square.

Lakeland Community College

Lakeland Community College saw a year of accomplishments and transition with several projects, partnerships and programming ventures, in addition to a recent round of sweeping layoffs.

Earlier this year, Lakeland President Morris W. Beverage Jr. announced his intent to retire Aug. 15, 2024.

According to the school, since becoming Lakeland's fifth president in 2001, Beverage has led the college in reaching many major achievements, including earning a national designation as one of the nation's best community colleges.

Lakeland was ranked the No. 2 community college in Ohio, according to WalletHub's "2023 Best and Worst Community Colleges" rankings.

Headquartered in Miami, the personal finance company evaluated 668 schools nationwide based on "Cost and Financing, Education Outcomes and Career Outcomes."

"The categories measured truly reflect the goals that we work to achieve every day," Beverage said. "Our efforts to provide a high quality, affordable education that prepares our students for a career and life after Lakeland are positively reflected by our ranking."

Officials added that the school's enrollment of "new students" increased 8.1 percent this fall. Moreover, overall headcount enrollment at the census date was 4,766 students, representing a slight increase of 0.7 percent over last fall.

According to the school, new student headcount enrollment has increased for the past three semesters, "suggesting that the college is making a modest comeback since the pandemic."

A total of 664 students received associate degrees in May, including 67 College Credit Plus students representing 18 high schools — the oldest graduate was 69 and the youngest was 15, the school confirmed.

Additionally, officials reported, 27 graduates were veterans and 193 were first-generation college graduates.

Holden University Center graduates from four-year partner colleges and universities also numbered 67 undergraduate and 30 graduate students.

The class of 2023 joins the network of over 33,000 Lakeland alumni, Beverage noted.

"Every one (of them) is the future of our community," he said. "We look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in our neighborhoods, our cities, our region and our country."

In addition, Lakeland's first cohort of students earning the Associate of Applied Science in Physical Therapist Assisting degree graduated in spring 2023 to support the area's physical therapy workforce. The program received accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation in Physical Therapy Education.

Lakeland's College Credit Plus program also developed new high school CTE pathways for State Tested Nurse Aid, Emergency Medical Technology, construction and welding.

Meanwhile, the Lakeland Foundation received a "historic gift" from the estate of a local donor who wishes to remain anonymous.

Officials noted the gift is the largest in the 40-year history of the foundation, totaling nearly $2.33 million, and that the money will be used to establish an endowed scholarship fund for students in Lakeland's nursing program.

Recently, Lakeland's Veterans Center was relocated to a newly constructed area on the second floor of the student center and features offices, conference space, a computer center, a co-shared activity center and a lounge area.

The Lakeland Cares Cupboard announced in May that its services for Lakeland students in need expanded to include "Laundry Loops," which allows students to drop off clothing items at the Athletic and Fitness Center on campus free of charge.

Lakeland also recently worked with MediaCross to refresh its website, which earned a silver Educational Advertising Award and a gold Education Digital Marketing Award.

This fall, four streets in Mentor were named after Lakeland Community College presidents, an endeavor made possible by Lakeland's educational partnership with Vitalia Living, a university-based retirement community that opened near the school's campus.

The partnership serves to "increase intergenerational relationships by providing positive interactions for both students and residents."

Moreover, residents will be able to enroll in Lakeland courses and other four-year college offerings at Holden, officials noted. Residents will also have the opportunity to attend performances at the Dr. Wayne L. Rodehorst Performing Arts Center and use Lakeland recreational facilities.

Lakeland and Laketran introduced the collaborative "Lakers GO" partnership, a digital bus pass that can be accessed through the EZfare app on any mobile device.

The pass continues to allow Lakeland students to ride Laketran's Local Routes 1-9, free of charge.

Last year, Laketran provided 12,500 bus rides to students and agency officials noted they expect that number to grow.

The Lakeland Foundation and Cardinal Credit Union additionally extended their partnership to offer students, employees and alumni a Lakeland-branded Rewards VISA Credit Card, designed to "enhance financial well-being" while supporting the Lakeland Foundation.

Facing a "significant budget shortfall," the Lakeland board of trustees voted 6-3 to eliminate 25 management and staff positions as part of "cost-saving measures to balance its budget for fiscal year 2024."

Lakeland also offered a voluntary separation program for management and staff with 10 or more years of experience — 29 employees chose to participate, leading to their separation from the college effective Jan. 3.

Six Post Retirement Employment Program (retire-rehire) affiliate employees will separate Feb. 13, officials confirmed. Two additional employees tendered resignations.

With the forthcoming retirement of Beverage, the trustees are now accepting "confidential nominations and expressions of interest for the college's next president."

The Presidential Executive Search Profile is available at lakelandcc.edu/presidential-search.

Officials added that Lakeland will be expanding, modernizing, and renovating its engineering building (E-Building), which is 38 years old, "to ensure job training meets employer needs in advanced manufacturing and applied engineering."

The project further serves to implement new programming and fulfill unmet demand in the region.

Recently, the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration awarded a $4.2 million grant to Lakeland to renovate its Industrial Skills Training Center for Advanced Manufacturing.

The investment, officials noted, will be matched with $3.1 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain over 900 jobs and contribute $5.2 million in private matching investment.

Additionally, according to the school, Lakeland's FY24 budget, ending June 30, 2024, is balanced at $47.6 million.

Officials added they anticipate that FY25 will be "similar."

EDITOR'S NOTE: This is one in a series looking at what Northeast Ohio communities and agencies experienced in 2023 and what is facing them in 2024.