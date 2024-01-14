Lake Erie water pushed out from shore by high winds

TechCrunch

Adtech giant Meta's bid to keep tracking and profiling users of Facebook and Instagram in Europe in spite of the bloc's comprehensive data protection laws is facing a second challenge from privacy rights advocacy group noyb. It's supporting a new complaint, which is being filed with the Austrian data protection authority, that alleges the company is breaching EU law by framing a choice that makes it far harder for users to withdraw consent to its tracking ads than to agree. Wind your mind back to last year and you'll recall a couple of major privacy decisions against Meta (in January; and July) invalidated the legal bases it had previously claimed for processing Europeans' data for ad targeting -- after literally years of privacy campaigner complaints.