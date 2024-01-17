Lake Erie's low water levels caused by blizzard reveal potential shipwreck

A hidden shipwreck has potentially been found exposed by abnormally low water levels at the Ohio side of Lake Erie. This was due to a blizzard that swept across the Midwest caused a seiche, or a tidal-like phenomenon, Michigan Live reported.

A seiche is usually caused by strong winds that push water from one side of a body of water to another. In Lake Erie, water from Toldeo, Ohio traveled to Buffalo, New York. This meant that the Lake's Michigan and Ohio sides experienced low water levels, while the New York side had high water levels.

Water levels in Buffalo rose by 4.5 feet. In Toledo, water levels receded by 5.5 feet, Michigan Live reported.

Pictures of Cullen Park in the Point Place neighborhood of Toledo posted by the Huron County Ohio Weather Facebook page showed a barren Laken Erie.

In a follow-up post, Huron County Weather featured an image of what appeared to be a shipwreck, exposed by the low water levels.

In another post, WTOL Chief Meteorologist Chris Vickers uploaded pictures of the exposed shipwreck, which appeared to be what was left of two cannons.

Shipwreck found?

However, it has not been confirmed if the items found were in parts of a wrecked ship or cannons. In an interview with WTOL, National Museum of the Great Lakes Director of Archaeology Carrie Sowden cast doubt on what it was that had been hidden under the water.

"From the photos I looked at last night, and there were just a couple, I saw a lot of straight lines [on the structure], which to me says more pier/dockage than ship," Sowden told WTOL. "But that doesn't mean it isn't a ship, it just means that's my first impression."

