Is your lake a gator hotspot? Latest census shows where the big reptiles are

Every year, the state of Florida conducts a nocturnal census on some of its residents. There's no knocking or doorbell ringing with this count; instead, researchers shine lights across more than 100 waterbodies, then note the number of red eyes shining back to determine alligator population.

The most recent study shows more than 1 million gators in the Sunshine State. And while some media sensationalize that, calling the reptile-inhabited lakes "infested," the number is good news in terms of ecosystem health, says Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Lauren Claerbout.

"Alligators are a major conservation success story," she wrote in an email. "Alligators were included in the first Federal Endangered Species List in 1967 but are now estimated at a population of around 1.3 million in Florida. Alligators play an important role in the ecosystem as a long-lived apex predator."

An Alligator finds the sun at the Bird Rookery Swamp in Collier County on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

They also can illustrate the health of the waters they live in: " For instance, concentrations of contaminants such as mercury and pesticides in their bodies are likely to reflect the level of contaminants in their waterbody."

The Florida lake with the most gators? The one with the most room for them: Lake Okeechobee, the state's largest, with some 30,000 alligators, a number census-takers projected from the 9,308 pairs of eyes they counted.

Southwest Florida's not at the top of the list but ...

No lakes in Collier and Lee counties made the FWC's Top 30, but that doesn't mean residents should let down their guard. Just ask east Lee County artist Linda Benson, whose dog, Elsa, was grabbed by a gator along the Caloosahatchee in late September.

It took more than 100 sutures and staples to close the 18-inch gash on Great Pyrenees Elsa, grabbed and dragged into a Morse Shores canal by an alligator in September.

The reptile jumped up to pull the 115-pound Great Pyrenees into the canal behind Benson's Morse Shores house. Fortunately, she says, neighbors Shelby and Darren Nolff saw the attack from across the canal and rushed to rescue Elsa, along with Benson's husband Larry.

The humans got the gator to let go, then rushed the dog to Fetch, a 24-hour specialty veterinary clinic in Fort Myers for emergency surgery. "The doctors worked on her immediately and saved her," Benson said. Elsa woke up with more than 100 stitches and staples across an 18-inch wound. She had to take heavy-duty antibiotics to fight potential infection from the bite – gator mouths are notoriously germy.

With her alligator wound closed and healing, Elsa the 115-pound Great Pyrenees is doing well says her owner Linda Busch Benson, thanks to Fetch veterinarians.

What happened to gator-bitten dog Elsa?

Four months and $2,500 later, the big girl is on the mend. Her wound closures are out and her fur is growing back. but Benson knows how fortunate they were. "We are so lucky she's alive."

In October, FWC trappers removed two gators: an 11- and 8-footer. Benson suspects they'd been displaced by Hurricane Ian and likely fed, because they had no fear of people.

"Elsa is a poster child for alligator survival and a first for the staff at Fetch," she said. After their months-long ordeal, "She's wonderful now."

"We are so lucky she's alive," says Elsa's owner, Linda Busch Benson, after the 115-pound Great Pyrenees was grabbed from an east Lee County seawall by an unusually aggressive alligator last September. Trappers later removed two large gators from the canal.

Safety tips: What to do if you see an alligator?

Here are the FWC's recommendations:

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and the agency will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to dangerous circumstances for yourself and other people who could meet the alligator in the future.

Where are Florida's gators? This Sunsine State lake could be home to 30,000 alligators. Here are lakes with highest gator counts

Lee County Sheriff's deputies pose with a 12-foot alligator caught near Coconut Point Mall in Estero on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Top 5 Florida lakes with the most alligators

Here are the five most gator-rich lakes in the Sunshine State, according to A-Z Animals blog:

Lake Okeechobee: 9,308 counted alligators with an estimated population of about 30,000. Lake Okeechobee is Florida's largest freshwater lake and borders Palm Beach County, Martin County, Glades County, Okeechobee County, and Hendry County. Orange Lake: 2,732 alligators. Orange Lake is in Alachua County and about 20 miles to Gainesville. Coincidentally, the University of Florida mascot is an alligator, the school is home to the Florida Gators, and its colors are orange and blue. Lake George: 2,660 alligators. Lake George, or Lake Welaka to some, is in Volusia County on the St. Johns River, north of Orlando and south of Jacksonville. It's about 15 miles from Crescent City, Florida. Lake Jesup: 2,414 alligators with an estimated population as high as 13,000. Lake Jesup is in Seminole County and about 12 miles from Orlando Sanford International Airport. Lake Kissimmee: 2,065 alligators. Lake Kissimmee is in Osceola County and Polk County and about 20 miles from Lake Wales, Florida. Though Kissimmee is in its name, Lake Kissimmee is about 55 miles away from Kissimmee, Florida.

A 10-foot-long alligator stopped by a beach at Boca Grande before deputies relocated the massive animal.

How do you escape an alligator attack?

Forget the advice to run in a zigzag line. Gators can run fast on land, but only in short distances before they get tired, so your best bet is to run away straight, researchers say.

Prevention is best. If you find yourself tempted to take a night swim in a lake, river, pond or any natural body of fresh water, just don't. If the sun is down, the gators are out.

If you're walking or relaxing beside a lake, pond or river with your dog or cat, keep them at least 10 feet away from the shore and on a leash.

This should go without saying, but never feed an alligator. You definitely don't want this wild animal to associate you with food.

Can you shoot an alligator in your yard in Florida?

Don't try to "take care" of any gators yourself. If you don't have a permit to be hunting gators, you can't shoot one. And, depending on where you live, just by firing gun you may be breaking other local laws.

Under Florida law, it's a third-degree felony to "intentionally kill, injure, possess or capture, or attempt to kill, injure, possess or capture an alligator or other crocodilian, or the eggs of an alligator or other crocodilian, unless authorized by rules of the commission."

The Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program trappers moves gators under 4 feet long and kills nuisance gators that are longer than 4 feet.

"Relocated alligators often try to return to their capture site," according to the SNAP website. "They can create problems for people or other alligators along the way. If an alligator successfully returns, capturing it again would be necessary and likely more difficult the second time."

