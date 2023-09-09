Lake, Geauga authorities find four sex offenders not in compliance

Sep. 9—The U.S. Marshals Service, in conjunction with the Lake and Geauga county sheriff's offices, conducted a sex offender compliance operation in August in which four offenders were not in compliance and are under investigation and three arrests were made for criminal violations.

According to a Lake County Sheriff's Office news release, the operation started on Aug. 1 and lasted through Aug. 25. During this span, officers conducted checks on 223 registered sex offenders in Lake and Geauga counties. Of those checked, 219 were found in compliance with federal and state sex offender laws.

According to the release, the primary goal of these operations is to get everyone required to register by law registered and in compliance with federal and state laws. The Marshals Service is the primary federal authority and the county sheriff is the primary state authority to investigate and enforce these laws.

According to the release, the results of this operation were extremely positive and far exceeded the statistical norms. Historically, the national average compliance rate is around 80 percent, with Lake and Geauga counties finishing at 98 percent.

"Our goal is to help our local partners keep their counties safe, that starts with these checks and registration compliance," U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott said. "Both these counties do a great job and the numbers reflected that."

"We have always been proud of the work our SORN Office has done and for many years we have had a great partnership with Marshal Elliott and his office," Chief Deputy Robert Izzo of the Lake County Sheriff's Office added. "It is due to this diligent hard work and close relationship that we are able to keep our compliance rates well above national averages."