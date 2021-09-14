Lake Hallie man arrested after reports of shots fired

Sep. 13—LAKE HALLIE — A Lake Hallie man has been arrested after police received a report Sunday of shots fired in the village.

Michael P. Mahowald, 64, 2417 113th St., is facing a possible charge of felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested and taken to the Chippewa County Jail, said Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon.

According to a Lake Hallie Police Department press release, the dispatch center received several calls of hearing perhaps 10 shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Sunday. Police investigated the origin of the shots, and they interviewed Mahowald.

At his home, officers seized five firearms and bullet-proof vests.

Online court records show Mahowald was convicted of his fifth drunk-driving offense in 2017, which is a felony. Under state law, felons cannot own or possess firearms.