Lake Hallie man arrested for sexual assault

Sep. 21—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man has been arrested on possible charges of sexual assault.

James D. Sande, 53, 19941 Cth X, appeared for a bond hearing Friday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of third-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, domestic disorderly conduct and false imprisonment.

Judge James Isaacson released Sande on a signature bond and set a return date for Nov. 2. As terms of his release, Sande can visit the home once to gather his belongings; he is to have no contact with the victim or the residence other than that one visit.

The Lake Hallie Police Department was the investigating agency. A police report was not immediately available.