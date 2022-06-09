Lake Hallie man convicted in vehicle homicide case

Jun. 8—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man accused of striking and killing a 60-year-old man with his vehicle in Lake Hallie and fleeing the scene in May 2020 was convicted Wednesday.

Christopher J. Peterson, 40, pleaded no contest to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in Chippewa County Court. Peterson was driving his vehicle when he struck and killed Dennis Mohr. A second charge of hit and run — involving death was read-in and dismissed. Peterson had entered a not guilty plea to both counts at a November hearing.

Judge James Isaacson accepted Peterson's plea and found him guilty. Isaacson set sentencing for Aug. 1; that court date was already set for a final pre-trial in this matter. A mid-August trial was canceled. Peterson, who remains free on a $5,000 cash bond he posted days after the fatal crash, has two days credit for jail time already served. Isaacson ordered the bond be continued until the sentencing.

As terms of his release, Peterson cannot possess drugs or alcohol or enter taverns, and he must take a daily preliminary breath test.

According to a Lake Hallie Police Department press release, officers responded at 5:51 a.m. May 2, 2020, to a report of an unresponsive male lying in a ditch near the intersection of Highway OO and 30th Avenue. Mohr was deceased from injuries that appeared to be caused by being struck by a vehicle. Authorities said Mohr was walking in the lane of traffic prior to the crash.

Officers found debris that matched a Hummer SUV.

Officers knew there was a vehicle matching that description in the neighborhood and located it. The Hummer had damage that matched what was left behind at the scene, and fabric belonging to Mohr's clothing was found on the bumper. Peterson was located, and he admitted to driving the vehicle.

He consented to a blood draw, which showed a .054 blood-alcohol level, which is not above the legal limit. Peterson said he did not consume alcohol before the crash; he drank after he arrived back home.

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrived at the scene to perform an accident reconstruction.

Earlier in the day, officers had seen Mohr and warned him not to walk in the traffic lanes.