Lake Hallie man sentenced to jail for sexual assault

Aug. 18—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie man convicted of sexual assault will serve a 90-day jail sentence.

James D. Sande, 54, 15241 50th Ave., pleaded no contest in Chippewa County Court to fourth-degree sexual assault as part of a plea agreement. He was initially charged with second-degree sexual assault/use of force, attempted second-degree sexual assault, two counts of false imprisonment, battery and bail jumping.

Defense attorney Kirby Harless requested that Sande be allowed 30 days before reporting to jail to begin serving his sentence, which Judge James Isaacson granted.

Sande declined to speak before being sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint, A Lake Hallie officer spoke to a woman in September 2021, who said she got in an argument with Sande in August, and he refused to let her leave. She was struck in the collarbone as he slammed a door shut. He pinned her on a mattress and forced her to have sex with him.

The woman said that in a separate incident, he confined her to a garage in September, and he attempted to disrobe her, but she was able to get free.

Sande was taken into custody on Sept. 17, 2021, and was ordered to have no contact with the woman. However, he had a third party contact her on Facebook and request she recant her statement to police. The victim supplied police with a screenshot of the request.

Isaacson also ordered Sande to pay a $443 fine, which will come from his $1,000 cash bond, and the rest of the money will be returned to him.

Online court records show Sande was previously convicted of disorderly conduct in a 2017 matter.