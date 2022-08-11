Lake Hallie woman arrested for disorderly conduct, biting a cop

Aug. 10—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Lake Hallie woman arrested for being combative at an area tavern is also accused of biting an officer during the arrest.

Kaitlyn S. Eberhardt, 21, 14647 46th Ave., is facing possible charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety officer and disorderly conduct, according to Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon.

According to a press release, Lake Hallie officers were called to Slim's Tavern, 1979 Highway OO, because a heavily intoxicated woman was combative and refusing to get into a cab.

"Officers learned that Eberhardt had bit an individual as well as ripped a shirt of another individual prior to their arrival," the press release states. "As the officers were attempting to interview Eberhardt,

they smelled an odor of intoxicants coming from her breath and she was struggling to stand. As Eberhardt tried to leave, she attempted to push one of the officers and was placed under arrest."

During the arrest, Eberhardt kicked another officer in the shin and was eventually placed in the back of the squad vehicle. While inside the squad vehicle, Eberhardt kicked the door and the

divider between the front and rear compartments. As officers attempted to get Eberhardt back into the seatbelt, she tried to kick the officers and she spit on the neck of an officer. Eberhardt

was transported to the Chippewa County Jail for processing. While at the jail, she bit a Chippewa County deputy in the leg, Orgon wrote.

According to online court records, Eberhardt was convicted of operating while suspended in March, stemming from a January arrest. She also was previously convicted of operating without a valid license.

Eberhardt also was convicted of misdemeanor-level theft in 2020. She still owes $1,491 in that case.