Lake House on Canandaigua to unveil massive gingerbread boat

CANANDAIGUA, NY – As special a time of the year as the holiday season is for John Bard, it’s gone almost as soon as it arrived.

To make it special for as long as possible, the executive baker at the Lake House on Canandaigua came up with an idea a few months ago. Yes, in his business he’s thinking Christmas time when everyone else is taking a dip in the lake to cool off.

Everybody makes a gingerbread house. Evoking a sense of time — the holidays — and place — Canandaigua Lake — why not a gingerbread boat?

“A gingerbread house is cool, but we wanted to see if we could maybe do something new and exciting,” Bard said.

Bard and the team at the Lake House has been constructing a 4-foot high, 4-foot-by-8-foot gingerbread boat, which will be unveiled Friday, Dec. 1, as part of the resort’s community holiday celebration and displayed in the lobby throughout the month and into January.

“I’m excited about it,” Bard said. “I think it’s going to be really fun.”

What goes into a Lake House gingerbread boat?

John Bard, executive baker at the Lake House on Canandaigua, holds a piece of gingerbread to show what will be used to make a huge gingerbread boat as part of a Dec. 1 holiday celebration at the resort on Canandaigua Lake.

The gingerbread has already been baked and frozen. All 150 pounds of it, in 32 sheets measuring 24 inches by 32 inches.

They’re made to resemble the planks of a wooden boat, and will be cut, sized and shaped at assembly time. The gingerbread planks will be adhered with about 75 pounds of royal icing.

“Of course, we’re going to decorate it with candy,” Bard said.

Ordinarily, there is no such thing as too much candy, but in this case, the intent is to keep the boat clean, crisp and not littered with candy and color.

“I want it to be very much a classic-looking gingerbread with royal icing decorating and outlining everything,” Bard said.

That said, expect to find gumdrops, candy canes, Twix bars, Tootsie rolls and other sweets, and on the back of boat, a wreath made of challah bread. Presents will be aboard and, aye aye, there will be a captain.

“Everything we’re using is going to be fully edible,” Bard said.

Cookies and jars of candy will be set out beside the boat because, remember, as tempting as it is, the boat has to last into January.

“We’re hoping to keep the kids at bay,” Bard laughed. “I think secretly there will be an adult behind the boat cracking off a candy cane.”

Other holiday festivities at the Lake House on Canandaigua

Not that there is any pressure riding on this, but Claire Wysokowski, who handles marketing and communications for the Lake House, said the gingerbread boat is a major piece of the holiday festival and tree lighting.

The community is invited to come down to the resort for the unveiling.

“Really this is a centerpiece, along with the tree being lit, to kick off our holiday season,” Wysokowski said. “It’s just a talking point for the hotel and really the community.”

In addition to the gingerbread boat reveal, here’s what else to expect at the Lake House’s family-friendly event, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 1.

The tree will be lit at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be visiting as will reindeer and sleigh from the Shortsville Reindeer Farm.

It’s not a holiday without carolers, so expect to be entertained with seasonal music while sipping from a favorite holiday drink. The Dainty Donut food truck will be there, too.

The Lake House is a Toys for Tots drop-off site, so you can receive an ornament when you donate a new, unwrapped toy.

“The whole property is just going to come alive with holiday and Christmas activities,” Wysokowski said.

Full steam ahead this week for gingerbread boat

But first, the no small matter of assembling the boat, which will start Nov. 27 and take the better part of three days.

‘When I came up with the idea months ago, I said, ‘This is going to be great,’” Bard said, laughing as he contemplated the prospect of pulling an old-fashioned all-nighter on Nov. 30. “I think that’s the night I’m going to regret doing something so ambitious."

Ideally, it’s a staff project not because it will take the pressure off or that it requires a lot of work but because building a gingerbread boat, or home, for that matter, should be a fun, family occasion — and Lake House staff is family, Bard said.

Kidding aside, Bard has come through in the past when he's been under the gun.

John Bard has been executive baker at the Lake House on Canandaigua since December 2021.

Back when he was at Magnolia’s Deli and Café on Rochester’s Park Avenue, he prepared a meal for a high-profile guest of the presidential variety in 2013.

“I was able to cook for Barack Obama when he was there, which was really cool,” Bard said.

After which, he moved to Texas and helped open three restaurants for a hospitality company — and then he shifted gears from the savory to the pastry arts.

“After realizing that I had done a lot of what I wanted to do with cooking, I realized there was a whole other field of culinary that I hadn’t yet delved into and that was baking pastry,” Bard said. “That absolutely just blew my mind how much there was still to learn.”

Bard, after helping to open a few more eateries in Colorado and New Orleans, returned to the Rochester area and started at the Lake House in December 2021.

Some of the details of the gingerbread boat are undecided, including a name. Also in murky waters, what will happen with it when gingerbread boating season is done? Will they try to determine if it’s seaworthy? Or will knife and fork be taken to it?

More importantly, how do you top it next year? Bigger and better is the theme. Just a thought in Bard's imagination, what about a large gingerbread structure that a visitor can sit inside and enjoy a drink or a meal?

“The hope is building it from year to year,” Bard said. “We want to get it off the ground with something like this and keep moving forward with it.”

