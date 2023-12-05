Lake House on Canandaigua unveils giant gingerbread boat. Take a peek

CANANDAIGUA, NY — Bon voyage, Molasses Mariner, on a journey through the holiday season at the Lake House on Canandaigua.

The Molasses Mariner is the name given to the giant gingerbread boat crafted by Lake House Executive Baker John Bard and teammates. Weighing in at 650 pounds of gingerbread and all sorts of candy, the mammoth Molasses Mariner was unveiled last Friday night and sits regally in the resort’s lobby.

Genevieve Johnson, who came in from Honeoye Lake to see it, said she had read about how Bard wanted to do this and was excited to see how it turned out.

Johnson, along with others who pulled out cell phone cameras to take pictures and videos of the Molasses Mariner and otherwise marvel at this sweet nautical creation during a festive holiday celebration, said it’s a great work.

“I was impressed,” Johnson said. “I love that they invited the community. It’s so beautiful here.”

The Molasses Mariner, a giant gingerbread boat on display at the Lake House on Canandaigua, is unveiled for the holidays.

Bard said it took him and two others on the team the better part of 4 ½ days to complete the ship. In all, each worked 48 hours, from baking the gingerbread to assembling and decorating her.

The gingerbread serves as planks of the ship. Each plank is adhered with royal icing. The boat, which is loaded with festively wrapped presents, is helmed by a gingerbread man.

Assorted candies serve as decoration and provide the holy cow! factor. On closer inspection of the work, intricate details showcase just how into the project Bard and team were. For instance, white Kit Kat chocolate bars serve as boat cleats. Challah bread, colored red and green, adorns the Molasses Mariner’s bow.

Bard wanted to provide an element of surprise with each look at her.

Meet the captain of the Molasses Mariner, a giant gingerbread boat at the Lake House on Canandaigua.

“Each angle offers something new,” said Bard, who is really excited with how everything came out. “My hope is that people see this and get a little spark of joy and a little taste of the holidays."

Triscilla Difulvio of Canandaigua said she loves all of the ship’s details, large and small. She makes gingerbread with her grandson during the holidays, so she appreciates the craftsmanship that went into the project.

“The gingerbread boat is a hit,” Difulvio said.

John Bard, executive baker at the Lake House on Canandaigua, is the brainchild behind the Molasses Mariner.

The Molasses Mariner will remain on display into January after which, who knows? She is edible, after all. Bard is also convinced the Molasses Mariner is seaworthy.

“It’s going to float on Santa’s magic,” Bard said.

