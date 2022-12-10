Lake Leelanau woman, dog struck and killed while walking, driver arrested

Dec. 9—GREILICKVILLE — A woman and her dog were struck and killed as they walked along the roadside Thursday evening and a driver has been charged in the case.

Lake Leelanau resident Evelyn Ella Kellogg, 43, was walking her dog on the shoulder of South Lake Shore Drive just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday when she was hit by a car near East Lingaur Road, Lt. Derrick Carroll from the Michigan State Police said.

Christen Kelly Landry, 52, of Lake Leelanau, was arrested and arraigned Friday afternoon in 86th District Court in Leelanau County. She is facing one count of operating a vehicle under the influence, causing death, court records showed.

During her arraignment, Landry confirmed that she has no prior criminal record, except for "a couple traffic violations."

Both defense attorney Paul Hubbell and assistant prosecuting attorney Tristan Chamberlain argued that Landry would not be a flight risk, citing her lack of a criminal record and how she's spent the majority of her life in Leelanau County.

Magistrate Norene Katsys agreed with the attorneys and set a $100,000 personal recognizance bond with no tethering and twice-a-day preliminary breath test (PBT) testing.

If convicted, Landry could face up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines, according to state statute.

State police said the crash is still under investigation. Carroll would not give PBT or blood alcohol content (BAC) levels, citing the ongoing investigation and pending court case.

Landry's next court date is set for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 21 via Zoom.